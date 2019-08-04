|
|
Harold Louis Forsyth
- - Harold Louis Forsyth, 61, passed quietly from this earth after a brief illness into our Lord's arms on July, 31, 2019. Hal, as he preferred to be called, was smart, had a good sense of humor, and loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. He was born in Elmira, New York and moved to Garland, Texas shortly after graduating from Notre Dame High School. He retired from Reliable Chevrolet, where he worked in automotive repair for several years. Hal was preceded in death by his loving parents, William and Marjorie Forsyth and is survived by his sisters, Colleen Carter of Allen, Texas, Eileen Keller of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and his brother Brian Forsyth of Carthage, Missouri and his 2 nieces, Jennifer Keller of Louisville, Kentucky and Megan House of Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6pm at the Charles Smith Funeral Home in Sachse, Texas followed by Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at the Chapel at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rowlett, Texas on Tuesday at 10am, with interment following the Mass.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019