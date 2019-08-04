Services
Charles W. Smith and Sons, Sachse
2925 5TH STREET
Sachse, TX 75048
(972) 414-5050
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Charles W. Smith and Sons, Sachse
2925 5TH STREET
Sachse, TX 75048
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles W. Smith and Sons, Sachse
2925 5TH STREET
Sachse, TX 75048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
the Chapel at Sacred Heart Cemetery
3900 Rowlett Road
Rowlett, TX
View Map
Harold Louis Forsyth Obituary
Harold Louis Forsyth

- - Harold Louis Forsyth, 61, passed quietly from this earth after a brief illness into our Lord's arms on July, 31, 2019. Hal, as he preferred to be called, was smart, had a good sense of humor, and loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. He was born in Elmira, New York and moved to Garland, Texas shortly after graduating from Notre Dame High School. He retired from Reliable Chevrolet, where he worked in automotive repair for several years. Hal was preceded in death by his loving parents, William and Marjorie Forsyth and is survived by his sisters, Colleen Carter of Allen, Texas, Eileen Keller of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and his brother Brian Forsyth of Carthage, Missouri and his 2 nieces, Jennifer Keller of Louisville, Kentucky and Megan House of Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6pm at the Charles Smith Funeral Home in Sachse, Texas followed by Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at the Chapel at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rowlett, Texas on Tuesday at 10am, with interment following the Mass.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
