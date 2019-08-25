|
Harry C. Shepard Jr.
Spring Hill - Harry C. Shepard Jr. passed away on August 19, 2019 in Spring Hill, FL at age 87 after a brief illness. Harry was predeceased by his father and mother Harry and Ruth and leaves behind his wife of 65 years Audrey, daughter Debra (Robert) Stickler of Jupiter FL, son Harry (Nancy) Shepard of Horseheads, and grandchildren Gregory and Abigail Shepard along with countless friends and family, with us and departed.
Harry was born on November 25, 1931 in Elmira, N.Y., graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree from Syracuse University. After Cornell Harry served in the United States Navy rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander through active and reserve duty. Upon discharge he and Audrey returned to Chemung County where both embarked upon careers in education with his culminating as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services for the Waverly Central School District.
When not playing golf, Harry found time to participate in many local fraternal and community service organizations including serving on the Elmira Psychiatric Center Board of Visitors and the Chemung County Legislature. But golf and travel were his passions and while achieving his lifelong goal of being retired longer than he worked he was able to spend the next 30 years regularly doing both and usually combining the two including shooting his age at St. Andrews in Scotland in his early 70's.
At his request there will be no services and internment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019