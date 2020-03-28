|
Harry Cleon Miller
Horseheads,NY - Harry Cleon Miller Age 101 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020 at home. Harry was born on February 15, 1919 in Sullivanville, NY the son of the late Samuel E. and Neva Pearl Husted Miller. Mr. Miller was an Honor Roll Student and Graduate of Breesport Union High School Class of 1936, and a Graduate of Elmira Business Institute. He joined Marine Midland Bank in 1939 working in the main office and drive thru in the Elmira Heights branch and was Manager at the Southside and Horseheads offices. He was the former Treasurer of the Horseheads Little League and the Elmira Pioneer AAA Baseball team, as well as being involved with the United Commercial Travelers Insurance as secretary/treasurer, and Chaplain. He was a member of the Horseheads First Baptist Church where he was also a former trustee. Harry was a life-long lover of cars and baseball. Mr. Miller was pre-deceased by his loving wife Anna Camilla Matejka Miller on March 31, 2009 as well as his brothers Ansel Miller and Alfred Miller. Harry is survived by his children: Diana Lynne and Rev. Dr. David Crandall of Mountain Top, PA; Harry Craig and Paula Miller of Ithaca, NY; Dr. Douglas John and Laurie Miller of Cedarville, OH; Joycelyn and Edward Pace of Lewisville, NC; grandchildren: Lisa Major, Amy Zimmerman, David Crandall Jr., Stefanie Cannon, Evan Miller, Leah Miller, Harrison Cyle Miller, Ansel White, Steven White; great grandchildren: Denton Major, Kiley Major, Trent Major, Tyler Zimmerman, Spencer Zimmerman, Carter Zimmerman, Kaitlyn Crandall, Georgia Crandall, Aidan Cannon, Ezra Cannon; sister-in-law: Helen Matejka; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends including a special neighbor and caregiver Laurie Howard and family. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Harry's family will have a private viewing and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery next to his beloved wife Anna. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. Those wishing may remember Harry through donations to the Horseheads Historical Society 312 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY 14845, Horseheads First Baptist Church 2293 Grand Central Ave. Horseheads, NY 14845 or CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
