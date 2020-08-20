Harry Grover, Jr.



Henderson, NV - It is with profound sadness that the family of Harry Grover, Jr. announce his passing on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at the age of 96.



He will be remembered by his four children, Linda (Charles Parrotte), Bill (Marilou), Mark (Sandy) and Carolyn (Gary Williams), along with his seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two half brothers David and Dean. He was predeceased by his loving wife Betty of 41 years, his parents Harry Sr. and Emma, siblings Eugene and Loretta, half sister Diane, half brother Dale and his great-great-grandchild Isabella Annelise Dombroski.



He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing, hunting, taking many summer family vacations in Canada, landscaping and building rose gardens for his wife.



He was a Post Commander of Legion Post 175 in Arnold, MD.



In his later years he spent many hours of his days with his closest, dearest friends at the City of Henderson Heritage Park Senior Facility.



He was a Veteran of the USAAF where he served as a Sergeant for three years.



Most of all, he loved and adored his children and grandchildren. We know now that he is dancing with the love of his life.



Dad's wishes were to be joined by his immediate family in a private ceremony to celebrate his life at his family's convenience.









