Harry L. Shaw


1940 - 2019
Harry L. Shaw Obituary
Harry L. Shaw

Elmira, NY - Passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Harry was born on April 12, 1940, son of the late Carl and Emma David Shaw. Harry is also predeceased by siblings, Ardell, Byron and Cathren. Harry retired from Coca-Cola., as a "jack of all trades", was a union representative for Coca-Cola for 25 plus years; a member of the Chemung Rod and Gun Club, and was an avid fishermen and hunter. He is survived by his children, Timothy Shaw, Bridget Shaw and Erica Shaw; nine grandchildren; sister, Lynne Peters Campbell; several extended family member and friends Lawrence and Joy Campbell Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, October 12, 2019 between the hours of 4PM and 6PM. Harry will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Harry's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
