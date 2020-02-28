|
|
Harry Leroy Taylor
On February 25th, 2020 Harry Leroy Taylor, husband and father, died in Pincher Creek, Alberta at the age of 78.
Harry was born on December 22nd, 1941 in Hotchkiss, Colorado to Harry Philips Taylor and Fern Ray Taylor and grew up in Paonia Colorado. He graduated from Colorado State University and Andover Newton Theological school. Harry served as chaplain at the Jamestown State Hospital in Jamestown North Dakota and as a minister for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Lynn MA, Troy NY, Poestenkill NY, Central Christian Elmira NY, at Campbell Stone United Church and Southminster United Church in Calgary AB and Waterton Lakes National Park United Church & after retirement pulpit supply throughout Southern Alberta. He also worked part time at Eden's Funeral Home in Pincher Creek coming full circle from working at his father's mortuary.
Harry was always passionate about social justice. He helped to register black voters in Mississippi during the civil rights era. He marched against the Vietnam War, hosted refugee families and advocated for LGBTQ rights in Canada.
He loved nature & hiking and tended an extensive rose garden and was a member of the Old Man River Rose Society of Southern Alberta. He volunteered for Adopt a Patch pulling invasive plants and served on the board of the Canyon Church Camp in Waterton Lakes National Park.
Harry is survived by his wife Joyce Elaine Taylor, son Nathan (Stella) Taylor and sister Noreen DelPilar. Predeceased by his parents Harry Philips Taylor and Fern Ray Taylor and his brother Edward Taylor.
Memorial Services are being held at the Pincher Creek United Church (972 Police Avenue, Pincher Creek, Alberta) on Saturday, March 7th at 2:00 P.M.
Harry would like letters sent to the government asking for a day of recognition for peace makers (samples will be available at the service). Donations can be made to the Equal Justice Initiative (122 Commerce Street, Montgomery, Alabama, U.S.A. 36104).
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020