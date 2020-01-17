|
|
Harry "Marty" Mattison
Elmira - A life-long resident of Elmira, NY, passed away very suddenly on January 10, 2020 at the young age of 57. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, January 25th, from 2 to 4 pm. Services will continue from 5 to 8 pm with a celebration of Marty's life at the Golden Glow Fire Department. To view his complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020