Harry Welch Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Welch Jr. Obituary
Harry Welch, Jr.

Pine City - Harry Welch Jr., age 90, was born June 26, 1928 in Blossburg, PA the son of the late Harry Sr. and Sarah (Crawford) Welch. He passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Margaret Baldwin, Gean Williams, Sarah Keenan, and Ruth Petocchi. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Leone (Tilford) Welch; beloved children: Bruce (JoAnn) Welch, Ann Welch Wood, Jim (Mary Beth) Welch, and Martha Clark; grandchildren: Brian Welch, Matthew (Christine) Welch, and Amy (Amy) Welch; Dana (Laura) Wood, Melissa (Greg) Radcliffe, and Warren (Melody) Wood; Joshua Welch, Jenna Welch, and Nicolette (Kenneth) Klinglesmith; Aaron (Laura) Clark and Jason (Rene) Clark; 13 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; sister, June Minard. Harry retired from NYSEG after 42 years of dedicated service. He was a veteran of the US Army. Harry was also a member of the Webb Mills UMC., and a master of the Ivy # 397 Masonic Lodge Elmira. Harry was a councilman for the Town of Southport. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Webb Mills Cemetery Association, 12028 River Road, Corning, NY 14830 in his memory. Harry's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
