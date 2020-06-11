Haskell J. RubinHaskell J. Rubin (Hack), age 95, of St Joseph's Hospital, Skilled Nursing Facility, Elmira, NY passed away, June 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Hack was born July 25, 1924, Native of Elmira NY, the son of the late Harry N. and Bertha L. Rubin of Elmira.He was a member of Congregation Kol Ami in Elmira, NY. Before he retired, he owned and operated Rubin Auto Wrecking and Salvage Company, on Harriet and John St. in Elmira. He was a member of the IAV, Eagles and Elks Clubs where he enjoyed socializing and showing off his excellent dancing skills, with his wife Peggy, of 65 years, whom he loved and adored immensely.He is survived by his two sons, Lee N. Rubin (Laurie), of Lafayette Hills, PA, and Marc G. Rubin (Penny), of Elmira, NY; three grandchildren, Jonathan Rubin (Natanielle) of New York, NY, Beth Rubin Heaphy (Kevin), of Horsham, PA and Adam Rubin (Dana) of Catawissa, PA; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patti MaKovitch (Tom) of Horseheads, NY, and several nieces and nephews. Hack was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Payne Rubin (Peggy); youngest son, Larry L. Rubin of Fort Montgomery, NY; and granddaughter, Jennifer Rubin-Kazukiewicz from Elmira, NY.Funeral arrangements will be handled by BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a private ceremony will be held at Temple Bnai Israel's, Franklin St. Cemetery, on Elmira's Southside. Rabbi Dr. Oren Steinitz Officiating. As an expression of your sympathy instead of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the St. Joseph's Foundation and particularly the Skilled Nursing Facility on the 5th floor. St. Joseph's Hospital, 571 E Market St., Suite 102, Elmira, NY 14901.A special thank you to all the family, friends and the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their great support of Hack during his stay at the hospital's Skilled Nursing Facility.