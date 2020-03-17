|
Heather D. Hawkes
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 45. She was born on May 23, 1974, a daughter of Douglas and Lora Gillett Hawkes. Heather was employed by Bergmann Assoc. as a Senior Designer, president of the Horseheads Planning Board and a former member of the Gardner Road Elementary School PTO. She is predeceased by her mother, Lora. Heather is survived her loving daughters, Kirsten and Lindsey Davis and their father, Philip Davis; sister, Sarah Hawkes- Bartlett, and her children, Hannah and Hope; sister Hannah (Eric) Preston and their children, Daniel, Abigail and Lucas; aunts and uncles; Dora Haefele and Jan (John) Brown and several extended family members, friends and neighbors. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but visitations will be held at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Heather's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020