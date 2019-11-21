|
|
Helen E. Wojcik
Helen E. Wojcik, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. Public Visitation will take place on Monday, November 25th from 5 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 26th at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to the Denville First Aid Squad. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019