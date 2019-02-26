|
Irene Elkins
Burdett - Helen Irene Elkins, 97, of Burdett, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Irene's faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her continual hope. She lived a long and full life and was able to share almost 75 years with her husband to whom she was devoted.
Irene was predeceased by her dear grandson Britton Powell, her cherished son James Elkins and her beloved husband William C. Elkins. She is survived by daughters Betty (Keith) Tiede, Alice (Frank) Mischke, Mary (Jack) Redfield, Ruth (John) Walters, daughter-in-law Carolyn Elkins, grandchildren Jessica, Raina and James Elkins, Christy (Tom) Chapman, Miles (Lindsay Barnes) Mischke, Phil (Catherine Carlson), Greg and Melanie Redfield, Michelle (Jay) Pavlik, and Rachel Abbott, great grandchildren Elijah, Emma and Eleana Pavlik, Brooklynn and Britton Chapman, and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Syracuse, on October 13, 1921, Irene was a NYS High School archery champion, and attended Cornell University where she met her husband. She was co-owner of the Schuyler Abstract Company and enjoyed her research work. Irene was a longtime member of Glen Baptist Church and very much enjoyed her church family. She was also an active community member, participating in the Conservative Party, Burdett and Searsburg Grange, American Legion, the John Birch Society and Property Rights of America. She volunteered at the Falls Home for many years through visitation and leading a Bible Study.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Irene's funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm followed by burial in Union Cemetery of Hector. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glen Baptist Church, 3311 Reading Rd., Watkins Glen, NY 14891, or to the Woodlands Foundation, 134 Shenot Rd., Wexford, PA 15090 attention Maureen Patton
(www.mywoodlands.org).
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019