|
|
Helen J. Fish
Wellsburg - Age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thurs. Apr. 23, 2020 at home. Born on June 11, 1952 in Towanda, PA, daughter of the late, Robert & Cora Casselbury Fish. Helen retired after many years of service from Motor Components, Horseheads. Devoted to her family, Helen enjoyed Bingo, casinos, crossword puzzles, knitting, and was a second mom to many. She is survived by her loving daughter, Vicky (Paul) Woodlee; Fort Worth, TX; her granddog, D.J.; siblings, Dannie (Constance) Fish, Lester Fish, Betty Hoyt, Charles Fish and Linda Bennett; sister-in-law, Daline Casselbury; aunt, Dorothy Casselbury; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by a brother, Robert Fish; a sister, Julia Fish; sister-in-law, Pam Fish; aunts, Gertrude Hitchcock, Rosie Shaffer; and uncle, Francis Casselbury. An observance service may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com then follow the Facebook tab on Tues. April 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 (noon). Her funeral service will follow at 12 (noon). Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020