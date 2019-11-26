|
Helen L. (Buel) Davis
Elmira - Age 94, was born September 18, 1925 in South Kortright, NY the daughter of the late Lee and Marion (Smith) Buel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Her brothers: Clarence "Pete" Buel, Robert Buel, Lee Buel Jr. and Kenneth, Buel; sisters: Frances Merrill, Alice Truscott, Elizabeth Harrison and Susan House, preceded her in death. Helen is survived by her loving children: Gloria (Don) DeVoe of Blue Eye, MO; Connie Davis of Cleveland, GA; Danny (Karen) Davis of Elmira, NY; granddaughter, Sara (Matt) Winter; great grandchildren, Owen, Eloise and Phoebe Winter; along with many nieces and nephews. Helen was secretary to the Director of the School of Nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years. She was a faithful member of the First United Church of Christ, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and landscaping all around the Flannery Apartments where she lived. Helen was always doing for others. Even though she had a wheat allergy, she would make her famous cookies and give them out at the Apartments. As her children were growing up, she was a mother figure for all of their friends. Family and friends are invited to gather at the First United Church of Christ 160 Madison Ave. Elmira, NY 14901 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm. Reverend Richard Hubbard will officiate. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery Bloomville, NY at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Helen's name may be directed to the First United Church of Christ.
Thank You
The Davis family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Office of the Aging, Adult Protective Services and the Chemung County Nursing Home for the outstanding love and care given to their Mother.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019