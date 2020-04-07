Services
Helen M. Shaffer


1932 - 2020
Helen M. Shaffer Obituary
Helen M. Shaffer

Elmira - Age 87, passed away on Sat. Apr. 4, 2020 following declining health. Born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Elmira, to the late John & Emma Lindsey Bush. She married John T. Shaffer Sr., who predeceased her in 2015. Helen graduated from BOCES and was employed as a CNA for many years. Her interests included: bowling, bingo, TOPS group, and caring for many 'other' children and they know who they are! She is survived by her loving children, Pat Shaffer, Avoca; John Shaffer Jr. Elmira; Diane Dunn, Elmira; William Shaffer, Tampa, FL; Philip, Gerald, Dawn, Matthew Shaffer all of Elmira; and Hope Shaffer(Melanie Husted) of Soddy Daisy, TN; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; she is also survived by sisters Irene Connolly and Phyllis Snyder and brother Tom Bush. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her son, Henry Shaffer and sisters, Bernice Bush and Shirley Ludy; brothers Donald, Ted, Edward and James Bush. Special thanks to caretaker Kelly Bush and special friend Deb Girardi. An observance service may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com follow the Facebook tab on Apr. 11, 2020 from 1-2 pm. A prayer service will follow at 2 p.m. with public services at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
