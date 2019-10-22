|
|
Helen Marlene Gates Lum
Watkins Glen - Helen Marlene Gates Lum of Watkins Glen, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at Seneca View Nursing Facility on October 19th 2019.
She was the daughter of Lela and Delivan Gates Sr. and is now reunited with her beloved daughter Gail Marie and brother Delivan Augie Gates. Survived by son Gerry Lum, sister-in-law Helen Gates and family, grandchildren Joseph (Nicole) Willis, Amy Willis (Kevin Byrd), Cameron, Casey, and Chloe Lum, great-grandchildren Miles Willis and Willow Byrd, and dear friends Terri and Joe Orbin. Marlene was an adored school teacher, dedicated tax collector, and beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. May we always be reminded of her contagious laughter, her generosity, her quick wit, and her kind nature.
Calling hours will be held at Haughey-Wood Funeral home, 119 Fifth Street, Watkins Glen NY on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am to 12 pm. Private burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019