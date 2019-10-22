Services
Haughey-Wood Funeral Home
119 Fifth Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
(607) 535-2551
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Haughey-Wood Funeral Home
119 Fifth Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marlene Gates Lum


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marlene Gates Lum Obituary
Helen Marlene Gates Lum

Watkins Glen - Helen Marlene Gates Lum of Watkins Glen, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at Seneca View Nursing Facility on October 19th 2019.

She was the daughter of Lela and Delivan Gates Sr. and is now reunited with her beloved daughter Gail Marie and brother Delivan Augie Gates. Survived by son Gerry Lum, sister-in-law Helen Gates and family, grandchildren Joseph (Nicole) Willis, Amy Willis (Kevin Byrd), Cameron, Casey, and Chloe Lum, great-grandchildren Miles Willis and Willow Byrd, and dear friends Terri and Joe Orbin. Marlene was an adored school teacher, dedicated tax collector, and beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. May we always be reminded of her contagious laughter, her generosity, her quick wit, and her kind nature.

Calling hours will be held at Haughey-Wood Funeral home, 119 Fifth Street, Watkins Glen NY on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am to 12 pm. Private burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now