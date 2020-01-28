|
Helen Massey
Elmira - Age 99 of Elmira, NY. She was born January 10, 1921 in Elmira, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Wolosonivch) Staviski and passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Massey in 2008, son James "Jim" Massey in 1985 and daughter Barbara Massey in 2017. She is survived by her children and their spouses John, Jr. and Echo Massey of Wellsburg, Dwight "Ike" Massey of San Diego, CA, Debra and Raymond Shillo of Keeling, VA, Penny and Scott Henderson of Elmira 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Massey was a member of New Beginning United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. She was an Avon representative for over 50 years. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Friday, January 31st at 7 pm at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Helen through donations to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave., Elmira, NY 14903 or New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira, NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020