Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Massey


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Massey Obituary
Helen Massey

Elmira - Age 99 of Elmira, NY. She was born January 10, 1921 in Elmira, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Wolosonivch) Staviski and passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Massey in 2008, son James "Jim" Massey in 1985 and daughter Barbara Massey in 2017. She is survived by her children and their spouses John, Jr. and Echo Massey of Wellsburg, Dwight "Ike" Massey of San Diego, CA, Debra and Raymond Shillo of Keeling, VA, Penny and Scott Henderson of Elmira 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Massey was a member of New Beginning United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. She was an Avon representative for over 50 years. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Friday, January 31st at 7 pm at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Helen through donations to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave., Elmira, NY 14903 or New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira, NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -