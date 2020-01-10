|
Helen McCann Dean
Elmira - Age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Helen was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of William T. McCann and Irene McCann Cullen. She is predeceased by husband Robert C. Dean, daughter Ellen Dean Friedrich, brothers and sister-in-law, James F. McCann, William E. and Joan McCann. Helen is survived by her son Robert C. Dean, Jr., of Elmira; grandchildren, Melissa Friedrich of Elmira, with children, Carter and Spencer Trumbull; Sean (Valerie) Friedrich of Elmira, with children, Landon and Brayden Friedrich; Mallory Freeman of Elmira Heights, with Martin Benjamin, Jr., and children, Martin III, Brennan and Preslee Benjamin; Noah Freeman of Elmira; Sgt. Jeremy Dean, US Army; Joshua Dean of Elmira, with Tiffany Paul and son Joshua Dean, Jr.; sisters-in-law Joyce McCann and Beverly Bennett both of Elmira; brother-in-law Richard Dean of Columbia Crossroads PA; along with several nieces and nephews. Helen retired from Sears after working in the accounting department for over 30 years. After the start of Winsor Market in downtown Elmira she worked the Hill Top Inn food tent for many summers. Helen was a long time communicant of Ss. Peter and Paul Church. She loved going to bingo games, attending craft fairs and time spent with her card club. Helen liked to visit Eldridge Park and while there feeding the ducks. She enjoyed eating out; Friday dinners out with her friends, and all her meals at Curly's Chicken House. Having ice cream with her great grandchildren was one of her favorite things. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 161 High Street, Elmira on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Interment, with committal prayers, will then take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery. It was Helen's request that in lieu of flowers donations be directed to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020