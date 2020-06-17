Helen McInerney



Helen Reidy McInerney died at the home of her daughter in Oak Ridge Tennessee on Tuesday, June 16. She was born in Elmira, New York on November 13, 1923, and lived in Elmira all her life except for the last 11 years. She was predeceased by her son, John Christopher McInerney in 1961, and her husband John E. McInerney in 1996. She was the first female president of the Elmira Country Club, and chaired the Quest 82 fundraising program for St. Joseph's Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law Maureen and Ken Fricke of Oak Ridge Tennessee, her granddaughter and grandson-in-law Mary and Tavo Zavala and great-grandson Nico Zavala. She is also survived by her brother Harry Reidy, brother Dick Reidy and wife Teresa, of Elmira and sister Wini Widman of Greensboro, North Carolina, sister in-law Fay McInerney Burke of Elmira,and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at a later date in Elmira due to the coronavirus pandemic.









