James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Helen Michalko


1924 - 2019
Helen Michalko Obituary
Helen Michalko

Elmira - Age 95, formerly of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at the MM Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, NY. Helen was born on June 18, 1924, daughter of the late Frank and Tillie Emelski. Helen was also predeceased by her husband, John in 1993. Helen retired from Wegmans Corporate Office in Rochester, NY, after 20 years of service as a bookkeeper. She was a loving, caring and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother. Helen was also a lifelong friend to animals. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her. Helen is survived by her children, Julianne (Paul) DesOrmeaux of Greece, NY and John (Susan) Michalko of Canandaigua, NY; grandchildren, John Thomas, Brian, Kathryn, Nick, Jon-Paul, Colin and Brandon; great-grandchild, Isaac; sister, Mary Bauman of Horseheads, NY. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12 pm to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A funeral service for Helen will take place there at 1 pm with Fr. Timothy Holowatch officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen can be made to a Humane Society of one's choice.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
