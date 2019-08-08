|
|
Helen Sylvia Paris
Coudersport, PA - Helen Sylvia Paris, age 84, of Coudersport, PA, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Cole Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1934, in Blossburg, a daughter of Chauncey and Margaret (Brennan) Wainwright. Helen was the wife of James A. Paris. She worked as an assembler for Electricord in Westfield. Helen was a member of the River of Life Fellowship in Mansfield.
Helen is survived by her husband, James; a son, Keith (Karen) Paris of Mainesburg; a daughter, Kathy (Michael) Farman of Tioga; five grandchildren, Amy (Luis) Vazquez, Alicia (Joe) Murlatt, and Matthew (Odelia) Paris, Shaun (Jennifer) Farman and Chad (Deanna) Farman; and eleven great-grandchildren, Taylor and Hunter Murlatt, Tristan, Sebastian, and Ethan Vazquez, Renee (William) Shantz, Jessica and Amber Farman and three great-great-grandchildren, Weston, Wyatt and Waylon Shantz. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and one brother.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 am at the River of Life Fellowship in Mansfield with her son, Pastor Keith Paris officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the River of Life Fellowship 14495 Route 6 Mansfield, PA 16933. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019