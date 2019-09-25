Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Committal
Following Services
the Bradford Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Templar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Templar


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Templar Obituary
HELEN TEMPLAR

WATKINS GLEN - Age 96, of Watkins Glen, NY passed away September 23, 2019. Helen was born at home in Bradford on September 7, 1923, the daughter of Floyd and Mae Switzer. After graduating from Bradford Central School, she married Herbert "Allen" Templar. Together, they raised three children on their farm on Templar Road.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband. Also, by her two siblings, Harriett Southwick and Walter Switzer. She is survived by three children, Roger (Shirley E.) Templar of Florida, Shirley Templar of Pennsylvania, and Jean (William) Hammond of Wyoming; and two grandchildren, Samantha Hammond and Marshall Hammond.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St. Watkins Glen, on Friday (Sept. 27th) from 11am-1pm; followed by a funeral service celebrating her life at 1:00pm. A committal service will be held immediately following funeral services at the Bradford Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to "Schuyler Health Foundation" Attn: Seneca View Activities Dept, 220 Steuben St., Montour Falls, NY 14865. The family wishes to thank the staff at Seneca View for their excellent care and love they gave to Helen.

You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now