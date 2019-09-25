|
HELEN TEMPLAR
WATKINS GLEN - Age 96, of Watkins Glen, NY passed away September 23, 2019. Helen was born at home in Bradford on September 7, 1923, the daughter of Floyd and Mae Switzer. After graduating from Bradford Central School, she married Herbert "Allen" Templar. Together, they raised three children on their farm on Templar Road.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband. Also, by her two siblings, Harriett Southwick and Walter Switzer. She is survived by three children, Roger (Shirley E.) Templar of Florida, Shirley Templar of Pennsylvania, and Jean (William) Hammond of Wyoming; and two grandchildren, Samantha Hammond and Marshall Hammond.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St. Watkins Glen, on Friday (Sept. 27th) from 11am-1pm; followed by a funeral service celebrating her life at 1:00pm. A committal service will be held immediately following funeral services at the Bradford Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to "Schuyler Health Foundation" Attn: Seneca View Activities Dept, 220 Steuben St., Montour Falls, NY 14865. The family wishes to thank the staff at Seneca View for their excellent care and love they gave to Helen.
You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019