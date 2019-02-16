|
Helen Teresa Gusefski Savka
North Carolina - Helen Teresa Gusefski Savka, age 89, of North Carolina, formerly of Corning, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on October 30, 1929, to Benjamin and Marie Kubasti Gusefski.
She attended St. Patrick's School in Corning and was a 1947 graduate of Corning Free Academy. She retired from Corning Inc. with 21 years service in various accounting positions. She was a communicant of All Saints Parish while living in Corning and moved to North Carolina in 2010.
She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Shay Fortuna (James), Joan Wolfe, Mary Jane Reece (Ken), and Michelle Hill (David), grandsons Michael Shay (Kasi), Christopher Babcock, Bucky John Wolfe, and Charlie Reece (Laura), great grandchildren Carter and Emma Shay and Elle and Gwyn Reece, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Babcock, infant son Edmund Savka, brothers Joseph, Bernard, and Chester, sister Dorothy, and her parents.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street, Corning on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Helen's Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street, Corning. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Those wishing may make donations to All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue, Corning, NY 14830 or the Mount Saviour Monastery, 231 Monastery Rd, Pine City, NY 14871.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019