Helen VanHouten

Helen Van Houten



Elmira & Tampa, FL - Helen Van Houten of Elmira, NY & Tampa, FL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend who lived life her way!



She is survived by her brother Harold Van Houten (Junie) of Dannemora, NY, her three children: Diane Wooten of Richmond, VA, Tracey McCombs (Bryant) of Seffner, FL and Scott Kieffer (Melinda) of Dallas,TX. Her niece Evie Van Houten and nephew Ethan Van Houten. Grandchildren: Scott Jr., David, Victoria, AJ, Chandler, Ryan, Jacob and Sean. Great-grandchildren: Corliss Jr., Cashanna, Camael and Benji.



She was preceded in death by her grandson Charles, brother William (Billy) Van Houten, parents Harold C. Van Houten, Dorothy Van Houten, Amy Daugherty and grandparents Harold J. Van Houten, Samuel Cline and Gertrude Cline.



A Celebration of Life service will be held graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira NY once it is safe for family to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Until then, messages for the family can be emailed to h3l3navh@gmail.com or left at (813) 841-9890.









