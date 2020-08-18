1/1
Helen VanHouten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Van Houten

Elmira & Tampa, FL - Helen Van Houten of Elmira, NY & Tampa, FL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend who lived life her way!

She is survived by her brother Harold Van Houten (Junie) of Dannemora, NY, her three children: Diane Wooten of Richmond, VA, Tracey McCombs (Bryant) of Seffner, FL and Scott Kieffer (Melinda) of Dallas,TX. Her niece Evie Van Houten and nephew Ethan Van Houten. Grandchildren: Scott Jr., David, Victoria, AJ, Chandler, Ryan, Jacob and Sean. Great-grandchildren: Corliss Jr., Cashanna, Camael and Benji.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Charles, brother William (Billy) Van Houten, parents Harold C. Van Houten, Dorothy Van Houten, Amy Daugherty and grandparents Harold J. Van Houten, Samuel Cline and Gertrude Cline.

A Celebration of Life service will be held graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira NY once it is safe for family to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Until then, messages for the family can be emailed to h3l3navh@gmail.com or left at (813) 841-9890.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved