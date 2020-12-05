Helene F. Hayes
Horseheads - —loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and family matriarch—went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2020, at the age of 90 years old. She was born on January 18, 1930, in Port Jervis, New York, to the late Foster and Cordelia Conklin. She is survived by her children—Leland (Karen) Hayes of Winnsboro, S.C., Linda (Rich) Morrell, Jr. of Horseheads, N.Y., LouAnn (Chris) Pritchard of Canandaigua, N.Y., Larry (Debby) Hayes of Haslet, Tex.; Leonard (Wendy) Hayes of Roanoke, Tex.; brothers—Eugene (Shelba) Conklin, Jerry (Judi) Conklin; sisters—Dorothy Hood, Lucille Millspaugh, Karon (Roger) Johnson; sister-in law—Cartha Conklin; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Helene was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Horseheads (now Lighthouse Baptist Church) where she served as a deaconess and in the nursery. She lived her life as a kind and caring woman who showed her love for the Lord. Helene worked at the Mohawk Bakery (Elmira, N.Y.) and the Knitting Mill (Elmira Heights, N.Y.) until becoming a devoted stay-at-home mom with her children. The Hayes house was the gathering place for the neighbor kids. Helene was also known for her excellent potato salad and pumpkin rolls. There wasn't a church picnic or family gathering where these weren't expected to be there! Family and friends are invited to visit Lighthouse Baptist Church, 209 Gardner Rd in Horseheads on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Masks will be required along with social distancing at limited building attendance, following the current guidelines. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Anyone wishing to make monetary donations in Helene's memory may do so by sending their donation to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd; Painted Post, NY 14870, or Lighthouse Baptist Church,209 Gardner Rd; Horseheads, NY 14845. Remembrances and condolences may be left and viewed at www.barberfuneralhome.com
.