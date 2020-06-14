Henry Alexander Landmesser



Henry Alexander Landmesser died on Saturday, June 13th, 2020, at Hospice of Laurens County, SC. Hank was from the Finger Lakes area of NY. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Lois Landmesser. He is survived by his daughter, Eileen Pompilio, of Watkins Glen, NY; his son, Donald Landmesser of Montour Falls, NY; and his daughter, Rose (RJ) Bulau of Ball Ground, GA. He is also survived by 3 stepchildren, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. As per his wishes, no funeral or memorial service is scheduled at this time.









