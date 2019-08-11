|
Henry F. Lembeck IV
Horseheads - Henry F. Lembeck IV, age 88, of Horseheads, NY, formerly of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away, Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. Henry was born in New York City on November 20, 1930, son of the late, Henry "Harry" and Marie (Walsh) Lembeck III. As a young man, he had worked at Radio City Music Hall while living in Manhattan. He had served in the US Army, as well as the Merchant Marines. He served briefly as a NY State Trooper and spent many years as a terminal manager for Interstate Motor Freight in Elmira. To most, Henry will be remembered for selling produce for over thirty years from his red truck on Fourth St. in Watkins Glen. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Doris P. (Baldwin) Lembeck; sons, Mark and Joseph Lembeck; grandchildren, Austin and Lauren Lembeck, Chad Lembeck, Michelle Hall, and Shannon Lembeck; step children, Taryn (Robert) Draxler and Jeffrey Price; step grandchildren, Nicholas Coffman-Price and Katie Coffman-Price, and Brittany Draxler Nurmukhamedov; sister in law, Hazel Baldwin; sister and brother in law, Jean and William Zukas; many nieces and nephews, including Kimberly and Mike Conley, and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his infant son, Henry Lembeck V. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, August 16th, 2019, at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891, Father Lew Brown officiant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Watkins Glen, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Fond memories of Henry may be shared with his family and friends at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019