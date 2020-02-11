Services
Culpepper Funeral Home Inc
3434 N Liberty St
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Milton Ayers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Milton Ayers Obituary
Henry Milton Ayers

Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Henry Milton Ayers, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at home.

Surviving are children, Michael (Kathleen) Ayers, Janis (Mark) Wood, all of Columbia Cross Roads, Kathy McClelland of Mansfield, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Frances Barrett of Sugar Branch, June (Vern) Doan of Elmira, Jean Bennett of Gillett, a brother, Carl Ayers of Granville Summit, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis, brothers; Robert and Lawrence Ayers, an infant sister, Pearl, brothers-in-law; Wilber Barrett, Floyd Bennett and Harold Long, sisters-in-law, Donna Long, Sharon Tedesco and Rose Ayers, brothers, Floyd Bennett, Lawrence Ayers and niece, Debbie Doan.

Friends may call 10-11 A.M., February 15, at Pepper Funeral Home in Canton with services following at 11.

www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -