|
|
Henry Milton Ayers
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Henry Milton Ayers, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at home.
Surviving are children, Michael (Kathleen) Ayers, Janis (Mark) Wood, all of Columbia Cross Roads, Kathy McClelland of Mansfield, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Frances Barrett of Sugar Branch, June (Vern) Doan of Elmira, Jean Bennett of Gillett, a brother, Carl Ayers of Granville Summit, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis, brothers; Robert and Lawrence Ayers, an infant sister, Pearl, brothers-in-law; Wilber Barrett, Floyd Bennett and Harold Long, sisters-in-law, Donna Long, Sharon Tedesco and Rose Ayers, brothers, Floyd Bennett, Lawrence Ayers and niece, Debbie Doan.
Friends may call 10-11 A.M., February 15, at Pepper Funeral Home in Canton with services following at 11.
www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020