Henry N. Corp, Jr.
Horseheads - Age 95, of Horseheads, NY passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Henry was born on July 7, 1924 in South Boston MA, son of the late Henry Sr. and Gertrude (McKay) Corp. Henry served in the US Navy during WWII and was former owner of Golos Printing Company in Elmira. Henry is survived by his wife of 74 years, Hila; son, Thomas (Nina) Corp Sr.; grandsons, Thomas (Judy) Corp Jr. and Paul (Katia) Corp; great grandchildren, Jessica (Bradley) Schuster and Randall Corp; 3 great-great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, March 9th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Pastor Laura Daly officiating. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 10th at 2 pm with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020