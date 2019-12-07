Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Shedden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden Obituary
Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden

Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden, age 64, of Millerton, PA passed away at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1955 in Troy, PA, a son of Guy and Rita (Baker) Shedden. Tony was a Navy veteran and a truck driver for Campbell Trucking in Galeton. He enjoyed automotive restoration and grounds keeping on the family farm.

Tony is survived by his parents Guy and Rita; sons William "Bill" Shedden of Knoxville, PA and James Walter "Jim" Shedden of Gaines, PA; two granddaughters Savannah Carrigan and Dakota Shedden; one great granddaughter Braelynn Clark; sister Kelly Cook of Elmira, NY; nephews Shawn McWharter, Aiden Cook and Niall Cook. He was preceded in death by a brother Geoffrey Shedden in 1961.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -