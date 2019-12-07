|
Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden
Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden, age 64, of Millerton, PA passed away at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1955 in Troy, PA, a son of Guy and Rita (Baker) Shedden. Tony was a Navy veteran and a truck driver for Campbell Trucking in Galeton. He enjoyed automotive restoration and grounds keeping on the family farm.
Tony is survived by his parents Guy and Rita; sons William "Bill" Shedden of Knoxville, PA and James Walter "Jim" Shedden of Gaines, PA; two granddaughters Savannah Carrigan and Dakota Shedden; one great granddaughter Braelynn Clark; sister Kelly Cook of Elmira, NY; nephews Shawn McWharter, Aiden Cook and Niall Cook. He was preceded in death by a brother Geoffrey Shedden in 1961.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019