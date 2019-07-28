Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Smouther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Walter Smouther


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Walter Smouther Obituary
Herbert Walter Smouther

Casar, NC - Herbert Walter Smouther, age 90, of Casar, NC, passed into God's care on July 21, 2019.

Herb was born in Canton, Pennsylvania on October 23, 1928. He was predeceased by his mother, Laura Smouther and brother, Roger Smouther both of Canton; his first wife of 35 years Winnifred (Seeley) Smouther of Elmira; and a son Stephen Herbert Smouther of Columbus, Ohio. Herb is survived by his second wife, Marilyn (Fortenberry) Smouther of Casar, NC; a son Gordon W. Smouther and daughter-in-law Linda L. Smouther of Trenton, NJ; a grandson, Bryan Smouther of Melbourne, FL; a granddaughter, Bethany Jackson of Granite Bay, CA; and three granddaughters from Stephen: Lindsay Williams, Columbus, Ohio; McKinsey Eaton, Noblesville, IN and Sara Smouther, Carmel, IN.

Herb was a graduate of Canton High School in 1946 where he was class president and a member of the varsity baseball, football, and PA state champion basketball team. Following his marriage to Winnifred Seeley, he worked for a short while at the Swayze Box Company in Canton and then moved to Elmira, NY where he was employed by Ward La France Firetruck Company in the Sales Department. While in Elmira, he was an active coach of youth baseball and basketball. He founded the Youth Soccer League in Southport. Herb and Winnifred moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1980 where Winnifred passed away two years later.

Marilyn and Herb were married in December 1983 and after short periods in Florida and Columbia, SC, they settled in the Casar, NC area. Herb and Marilyn were well known in the area for Mom's Cookies which were widely distributed to local convenience stores

Funeral services will be held on July 25 under the direction of Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, 846 E. Stagecoach Trail, Falston, NC. Interment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY on Monday, July 29 under the direction of the Olthof Funeral Home. There will be a brief gravesite service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Donations in remembrance of Herb can be made to the Huntington Disease Society at www.Indiana.hdsa.org.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now