Herbert Walter Smouther
Casar, NC - Herbert Walter Smouther, age 90, of Casar, NC, passed into God's care on July 21, 2019.
Herb was born in Canton, Pennsylvania on October 23, 1928. He was predeceased by his mother, Laura Smouther and brother, Roger Smouther both of Canton; his first wife of 35 years Winnifred (Seeley) Smouther of Elmira; and a son Stephen Herbert Smouther of Columbus, Ohio. Herb is survived by his second wife, Marilyn (Fortenberry) Smouther of Casar, NC; a son Gordon W. Smouther and daughter-in-law Linda L. Smouther of Trenton, NJ; a grandson, Bryan Smouther of Melbourne, FL; a granddaughter, Bethany Jackson of Granite Bay, CA; and three granddaughters from Stephen: Lindsay Williams, Columbus, Ohio; McKinsey Eaton, Noblesville, IN and Sara Smouther, Carmel, IN.
Herb was a graduate of Canton High School in 1946 where he was class president and a member of the varsity baseball, football, and PA state champion basketball team. Following his marriage to Winnifred Seeley, he worked for a short while at the Swayze Box Company in Canton and then moved to Elmira, NY where he was employed by Ward La France Firetruck Company in the Sales Department. While in Elmira, he was an active coach of youth baseball and basketball. He founded the Youth Soccer League in Southport. Herb and Winnifred moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1980 where Winnifred passed away two years later.
Marilyn and Herb were married in December 1983 and after short periods in Florida and Columbia, SC, they settled in the Casar, NC area. Herb and Marilyn were well known in the area for Mom's Cookies which were widely distributed to local convenience stores
Funeral services will be held on July 25 under the direction of Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, 846 E. Stagecoach Trail, Falston, NC. Interment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY on Monday, July 29 under the direction of the Olthof Funeral Home. There will be a brief gravesite service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in remembrance of Herb can be made to the Huntington Disease Society at www.Indiana.hdsa.org.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019