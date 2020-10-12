1/
Herman J. Mattison Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman J. Mattison, Sr.

Elmira Heights - Age 89, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1931 in Westfield, PA to the late Lyman and Rose Mattison. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Donald, brothers, Kenneth, Llyod and Dale, sisters, Beatrice and Doris and step-daughter, Ruby. Herman is survived by his son, Herman Jr.; daughters, Diana, Marlena and Bobbi Jo; step-sons, Eugene and John; step-daughters, Betty and Pam; brothers, Carl and David; sisters, Clara, Lois and Kay; special friend, Ruth; close friend, Jack; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Herman was a veteran of the US Army and was a retired carpenter. Privates services for Herman will take place at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved