Herman J. Mattison, Sr.



Elmira Heights - Age 89, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1931 in Westfield, PA to the late Lyman and Rose Mattison. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Donald, brothers, Kenneth, Llyod and Dale, sisters, Beatrice and Doris and step-daughter, Ruby. Herman is survived by his son, Herman Jr.; daughters, Diana, Marlena and Bobbi Jo; step-sons, Eugene and John; step-daughters, Betty and Pam; brothers, Carl and David; sisters, Clara, Lois and Kay; special friend, Ruth; close friend, Jack; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Herman was a veteran of the US Army and was a retired carpenter. Privates services for Herman will take place at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









