Elmira - Herschel E. Rhode, Jr.
Was born on August 10, 1942 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Herschel and Fern (Carpenter) Rhode. Herschel passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by many of his favorite aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce (Rock) Rhode; beloved children, Elizabeth Vert, Toni Rhode, Herschel and Beth Rhode III; Adored grandchildren, Devon Vert, Kasey Rhode, Tara (Adam) Tobias, Nikki and Billie Rhode; also survived by brothers, James (Sharon) Rhode, Joseph (Melinda) Rhode, Scott (Mary) Rhode; sisters, Sandra Stephens and Cindy (Mitchell) Knapp; special Aunt De De; along with several nieces and nephews. Herschel retired from the US Postal Service after 33 years of dedicated service as a Rural Mail Carrier. Born and raised on a farm he loved this life. He was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoyed hunting and was an excellent wood craftsman. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Wednesday, October, 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with services following at 6 pm. The Reverend Arthur (Skip) Reed will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be directed to the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department, 480 North Chemung Road, Lowman, NY 14861. Herschel's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019