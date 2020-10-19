Hila Stoddard Hunsinger
Elmira Heights - Hila Hunsinger, 92, of Elmira Heights, passed away on October 17, 2020.
Hila was the daughter of the late Hiram and Gertrude (Vose) Stoddard, of Wyalusing, PA.
She married the late Richard Hunsinger. She was predeceased by their son, Raulston (Carolyn Boecher) Hunsinger. Their surviving daughters are Wanda (Leon) McGrain; Linda (predeceased Randy) Little, and Pamela (Verne) Stage. Hila and Richard enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
During her career, Hila owned and operated Hila's Monogramming Service. She also owned and operated a sewing business and was a talented seamstress who also did invisible reweaving.
During their retirement, Hila and Richard enjoyed wintering in LaBelle, FL. Hila enjoyed crafting, quilting and painting beautiful pictures for her family.
The family plans a private service at Olthof Funeral Home. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Hila in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2872 Westinghouse Road, Horseheads, NY 14845, or Chemung County Nursing Facility, 103 Washington Street Elmira, NY 14901
