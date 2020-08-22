1/1
Hope Merletti Moffett
Hope Merletti Moffett

Canandaigua - Hope Merletti Moffett, age 82, formerly of Watkins Glen, passed away at home, on August 21, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, J. William Moffett; three children, Kathy (Matt, Jr.) Licata, Mark and Rob Merletti; three step-children, Andra (Marijn) Dekkers, Tim (Wendy) Moffett and Allison (John) Santos; 10 grandchildren, Matt III, Milan, Lucca, Alexandra, Stephanie, Marina, Samantha, Jacob, Gabriel and Jude; three brothers, John Guzzetta (Fran Chapman), Charles (Nan) Guzzetta and Arthur (Diana) Guzzetta; and many nieces and nephews.

Hope was Co-Publisher of Vineyard & Winery Management Magazine, along with her husband Bill, for 35 years. She was a sponsor for wine and vineyard seminars, trade shows and wine competitions. Hope was past President of League of Women Voters. She was a founding board member of Women for WineSense and a co-founder of Wine America. Hope was a listed member of Who's Who in the East. She was a member of St. Mary's Church. Hope authored the book Traumatic Brain Injury, The Long Road Back. She enjoyed sailing, writing and playing bridge, but most of all, spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, at 11 am, at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 120 N. Main St., #40, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or American Society for Enology and Viticulture at www.ASEV-ES.org. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-4280
