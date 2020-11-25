HORACE "Art" VanDYKE
Rock Stream - Age 80, of Rock Stream, NY, passed away November 23, 2020. Art was born on December 23, 1939 in Auburn, NY, the son of Horace and Dorothy VanDyke. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances (Oliver) VanDyke; their children, Kelly (Tom) Schlee of Ithaca, Michael (Sheila) VanDyke of Rock Stream, Robert (Angie) VanDyke of Norfolk, VA, and a very special friend who was loved as their son, Mike Miller of Dundee; five grandchildren, Marissa and Dylan Schlee, Shaun VanDyke, Jacklyn VanDyke, and Andrew (Ana) Watson; and four great-grandchildren, Kileigh and Artie VanDyke, and Angel and Andryana Watson. Siblings David VanDyke and Cora Sue Davis of Watkins Glen and Helena VanDyke of Ithaca.
Art and Fran met 67 years ago, they married shortly after high school and raised their family in Rock Stream. Art graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1958 and the next day began his 39-year career and retired as a maintenance foreman from Akzo Salt. He owned and retired from VanDyke Pumping in 2007. Art and Fran also proudly own and operated a grape vineyard which is still functioning today.
Art had special love for his family, valued the many family trips, especially the cross-country trip in 1975, his many fishing trips with members of his immediate and extended family, as well as the trip with his wife to Alaska. Art shared his love of racing, especially NASCAR, with his family. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of the time he spent reading to them. He also cherished exploring the wonders of nature, he would often say "I am the happiest on my mountain".
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Saturday (Nov. 28) from 2pm-4pm; followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at 4pm. The family would like to thank Schuyler County Ambulance for their assistance and care for Art. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Schuyler County Vol. Ambulance, PO Box 2, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Condolences may be written to the family in his obituary online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com