Horst Werk
Corning - Horst Werk of Corning died peacefully on September 28, 2020 due to an extended illness after a brief stay at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation in Corning, NY. He was born in Germany on May 9, 1940 and moved to Wisconsin as a young boy with his parents, Kurt and Erika, and his younger brother by 2 years, Norbert. All three preceded him in death. He is survived by a nephew, Jason, and niece, Nicole, both of whom are in Wisconsin. Horst had a wide social network with a few close friends - Jim and Maryann Kamas of Pine City, Tim and Rebecca Johnson of Corning, John Marshall of Bath, Bill Farrand of Branchport, Tammy Zuniga of Elmira, Chip Nagle of Hockessin, Delaware, and Russ Stratford of Corning. In addition, there are many that knew Horst in the Corning art community, and from his various stopping-off points - The Woodhouse, Village Inn, and Tags. Horst had many interests. He obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in the 1960s. He taught art for brief periods at SUNY Oneonta and Elmira College, before settling into the Corning Community College for the majority of his career. He retired from there as an Associate Professor in 2002 and taught ceramics, 2D and 3D design, and air brushing. He continued doing his art well into retirement. Horst was also an astute mechanic in the German tradition - deliberate, highest quality, patient. He loved restoring motorcycles and cars from the 60s and 70s. At one time he had four such motorcycles and three cars in his garage in various states of restoration. Even when they were "done", they weren't up to his standards so he just continued tinkering on them. Arrangements provided by Walter J. Kent Funeral Home. Everyone is encouraged to share a story or anecdote about Horst on the funeral home website, www.walterjkent.com
. In lieu of a service, Horst wanted all his friends and acquaintances to have a party in his honor. This will probably not be until the Spring or Summer.