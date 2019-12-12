|
|
Howard A. Soule Sr.
Age 81, of Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Howard was born on August 16, 1938 in Hornell, NY son of the late Omar and Eunice (Rosier) Soule. Howard was recently predeceased by his wife, Clare on November 27, 2019, along with his siblings, Rose, Robert, Carlton and Omar. Howard retired from Pepsi Cola in Elmira, NY after 43 years of service. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly by his family. Howard is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Larry) Colton, Cloie (Dave) Yerkes and Marsha Rose; son, Howard Jr. (Candy) Soule; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Cathy (Mike) Owens; several nieces and nephews. Howard's wish was for no services to be held. Interment will take place in Coopers Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019