Howard F. Horne, Jr.
Howard F. Horne, Jr., age 97, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Stonegates Retirement Community.
Mr. Horne was born in 1922 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with degrees in Labor Economics and Mathematics. Following Graduate School he was employed by the DuPont Company. He was employed in several of the Company's Departments as Departmental Employee Relations Manager. Howard retired from the DuPont Company in 1986. Following his retirement from DuPont he founded Horne Associates, a Management Consulting Firm. During World War II, he served as a Commissioned Officer in the Office of Strategic Services and during the Korean Conflict he served in the Counter Intelligence Corps.
Mr. Horne is survived by his wife of 71 years, the former Nancy Meyer, two sons, Chip Horne of West Chester, Pennsylvania Gary S. Horne, his wife Karen Reneé Horne of Raleigh, North Carolina, three grandchildren: Rachel Wanke, her husband Daniel Wanke, Mathew Horne, his wife Lindsey Kronmiller, and Catherine Horne, and great-grandchild Henry Wanke.
A Memorial Service will be held at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00PM. Friends may call starting at 1:00PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to The Center for Advancing America's Heritage-The National Society of the Sons of The American Revolution.
