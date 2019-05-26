Resources
Elmira - On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Howard L Coddington, Jr passed away at age 88.

Howard was born on December 17, 1930 in Elmira, NY. A graduate of Elmira Free Academy, Howard served four years in the United States Air

Force from 1950-1953, which included a tour in Japan during the Korean War. He worked at the U.S. Post Office for several years, and then in 1967, began working as Maintenance Supervisor for Gough Holding Corporation until his retirement in 1997.

He married Mary Ann (Stratton) on June 22, 1957. They raised six children, who bore them nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Upon retirement, Howard and Mary Ann settled in Winter Haven, Florida to enjoy life in the Four Lakes golf community. Not one to sit still, Howard

worked at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex for 19 years.

Howard had a passion for golf, polka and the New York Giants. He was always known for his hard work ethic, which is reflected in his children

as well as their children.

Howard is survived by his wife Mary Ann, children (Mark, Michele, Maureen, Matthew, Marnie & Martin), grandchildren (Amy, Sara, Chad,

Heather, Dylan, Mikkel, Danielle, Domenica & Stella), great-grandchildren (Monique, Jahmal, Bryce, Emma, Cameron & DJ), in-laws Orlando "Smitty", denise & Doria, and his sister, Elinor.

He will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira NY. Details for NY are not yet final - please visit https://HowardCoddington.com to see information as it is finalized.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 26, 2019
