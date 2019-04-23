|
|
Howard W. Phillips
Westfield, PA -
Howard W. "Waddy" Phillips, 91, of Potter Brook, Westfield, PA, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born November 28, 1927, in Scottsboro, AL, he was the son of George and Mary Wallace Phillips. On May 5, 1951, in Potter Brook, he married the former Kathryn R. Erickson, who survives. A Korean War Veteran, he served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Consolidated Natural Gas Co., retiring in 1987. Waddy was an accomplished wood carver and master gardener. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving besides his wife, Kathryn, are: four children, Randi (Joseph) Strange of Westfield, Jan (Larry) Jones of Sulphur, OK, Jeffry (Blanca) Phillips of Newfield, NJ, and Gregory (Sharon) Phillips of State College; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Brenda (William) Horton of San Antonio, TX; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Friends may call Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Kristi Webster will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to the Niles Valley United Methodist Church, 10991 Rte. 287, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or the Westfield Public Library, 147 Maple St., Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019