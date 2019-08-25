|
Hugh A. Race
Beaver Dams - On June 30, 2019, Hugh A. Race left this world at a young age of 89. He was born in Hudson, NY on January 14, 1930. He was one of seven children born to Julian and Anna (Bray) Race.
Hugh proudly served our country from 1948-1952 as an electrical repairman in the US Navy. In January 1954, Hugh married the love of his life, Lea (Gray). They eventually moved to the Big Flats / Painted Post area to pursue Hugh's 30+ year career with Ingersoll/Dresser Rand.
In 1991, they moved to Beaver Dams to enjoy retirement - only to work harder restoring an old farm house.
Several of Hugh's retirement years included volunteering with RSVP doing taxes for senior citizens. He also spent time volunteering with Hospice.
Hugh's life-long hobbies included woodworking, reading, golfing, hunting, gardening and just about anything he set his sights on! He never stopped learning and trying new things and had a way of teaching those around him something new without them even realizing it. His almost daily rituals included a breakfast of rye bread toast with butter, bacon and coffee while working on the daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku and Jumble. Only then could his day start!
Hugh's surviving family includes his daughter Lisa (Jay) Luckner , son Lee Race (Arlene Sur), granddaughters Emilie Luckner and Paula (Ben) Seeley, sister Mary Lou (Tim) Race, grand-dog Willie (best ball player ever!), numerous relatives, friends and close neighbors that kept an eye on him for many years.
Hugh was predeceased by his wife Lea, parents Julian and Anna (Bray) Race, sisters Geraldine (George) Gritmon, Ellen (Art) Cooper, Jean (Bob) Gaudette, Anne (Manny) DeSimone and Brother John "Jack" (Carole) Race, Sr.
No calling hours or funeral service will be held. A celebration of life luncheon will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Melanoma Research C/O or consider whole body donation to Medcure to support medical science as Hugh did as his final act of giving.
Spend each day living life to the fullest with family and friends as did he. Always keep learning and trying and never give up! Share what you have learned with others.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019