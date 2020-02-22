Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh F.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Webster F.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh Webster F. Obituary
Hugh Webster F.

Big Flats - Age 95, of Big Flats, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Corning Center in Corning, NY. Hugh was born on April 15, 1924 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Hugh and Ann (Peterson) Webster, and his brother, Erwin. Survived by his wife of nearly 76 years, Vivian Soper Webster, his children Thomas (Mary) Webster, Ann (Howard) Markman, Gary (Julie) Webster, and Lynne Webster, 6 grandchildren Scott (Nikki) Zufall, Adam (Carrie) Zufall, Valerie Webster, Jill (Chad) Lenox, Patrick Webster, and Mathew Webster, and 5 great grandchildren. Hugh graduated from Elmira Free Academy, Elmira Ground School, Roosevelt Aviation School, Alfred State College, served in the US Air Force of the Army in World World II in England, Scotland, and Italy. Hugh was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross and the Norweigen War Cross. Employed by IBM in the Elmira office for 40 years and retired in 1986. In lieu of flowers it asked to make donations to the First Presbyterian Church in Horseheads. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with James D. Barrett Funeral Home. - 1 Corinthians 13:8
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -