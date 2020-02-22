|
Hugh Webster F.
Big Flats - Age 95, of Big Flats, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Corning Center in Corning, NY. Hugh was born on April 15, 1924 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Hugh and Ann (Peterson) Webster, and his brother, Erwin. Survived by his wife of nearly 76 years, Vivian Soper Webster, his children Thomas (Mary) Webster, Ann (Howard) Markman, Gary (Julie) Webster, and Lynne Webster, 6 grandchildren Scott (Nikki) Zufall, Adam (Carrie) Zufall, Valerie Webster, Jill (Chad) Lenox, Patrick Webster, and Mathew Webster, and 5 great grandchildren. Hugh graduated from Elmira Free Academy, Elmira Ground School, Roosevelt Aviation School, Alfred State College, served in the US Air Force of the Army in World World II in England, Scotland, and Italy. Hugh was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross and the Norweigen War Cross. Employed by IBM in the Elmira office for 40 years and retired in 1986. In lieu of flowers it asked to make donations to the First Presbyterian Church in Horseheads. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with James D. Barrett Funeral Home. - 1 Corinthians 13:8
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020