Ida J. Smalley
Rock Stream - Age 65, passed away at home on March 6, 2020.
Ida was born on February 27, 1955, the daughter of Eugene and Thelma Hoyt.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael C. Smalley, Sr.; children, Michael C. (Rebecca) Smalley, Jr. of Shiloh, NC, and Jennifer (Gary) Davis of Elmira Heights, NY; mother, Thelma Hoyt; sister, Jean (Maynard) Finley; four grandchildren, Garrett Davis, Cierra Davis, Jonathan (Jenni) Jackson, and Ashley (Adam) Wood; three great-grandchildren, Hailey Koestler, Jayden Disch, and Jonathan Jackson Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
Ida worked for the Schuyler County Board of elections for many years. She also worked at and enjoyed the local dirt track racing scene.
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (March 11) from 3pm-4pm, followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider yellow and purple ribbons. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to a . You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy .com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020