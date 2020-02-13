|
IDA V. WHITE
Hector - Age 98, of Hector, NY, passed away February 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Sunday (Feb. 16th) from 3pm-5pm. A funeral service will be held Monday (Feb. 17th) at 11:00am at the funeral home; followed by burial at Union Cemetery of Hector and a reception at the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church.
Ida was born on April 2, 1921 at home in Reynoldsville, NY, the daughter of William and Theresa (Swick) Voorheis. She was one of 13 children. Ida graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1938. She was a lifelong member of the community and the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church, always making food and pies for church dinners. She was also a member of the Burdett Wednesday Afternoon Club, Burdett Mothers Club, and a volunteer at the Schuyler County Historical Society. She was also a correspondent for the Watkins Review & Express Community News Column for Reynoldsville. Ida was also a former Assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Hector. She enjoyed working in the local vineyards and being with her family.
Ida was predeceased by her husband Charles White and 10 siblings. She is survived by five children, Suzanne (Burge) Morris of Dresden, Lois Horton of Scottsboro, AL, William (Debra) White of Reynoldsville, Brain (Jennifer) White of Hammondsport, and Jerry (Dawn) White of Reynoldsville; sisters, Glenna (Edward) Berry of Burdett, and Pearl Perry of Ithaca; brother-in-law, Clifford Updike of Yuma, AZ; and 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her memory may be made to her church, Care First, or Seneca View SNF at Schuyler Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
You may express condolences or leave a memory of Ida in her obituary, online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020