Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida V. White


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida V. White Obituary
IDA V. WHITE

Hector - Age 98, of Hector, NY, passed away February 11, 2020.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Sunday (Feb. 16th) from 3pm-5pm. A funeral service will be held Monday (Feb. 17th) at 11:00am at the funeral home; followed by burial at Union Cemetery of Hector and a reception at the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church.

Ida was born on April 2, 1921 at home in Reynoldsville, NY, the daughter of William and Theresa (Swick) Voorheis. She was one of 13 children. Ida graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1938. She was a lifelong member of the community and the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church, always making food and pies for church dinners. She was also a member of the Burdett Wednesday Afternoon Club, Burdett Mothers Club, and a volunteer at the Schuyler County Historical Society. She was also a correspondent for the Watkins Review & Express Community News Column for Reynoldsville. Ida was also a former Assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Hector. She enjoyed working in the local vineyards and being with her family.

Ida was predeceased by her husband Charles White and 10 siblings. She is survived by five children, Suzanne (Burge) Morris of Dresden, Lois Horton of Scottsboro, AL, William (Debra) White of Reynoldsville, Brain (Jennifer) White of Hammondsport, and Jerry (Dawn) White of Reynoldsville; sisters, Glenna (Edward) Berry of Burdett, and Pearl Perry of Ithaca; brother-in-law, Clifford Updike of Yuma, AZ; and 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her memory may be made to her church, Care First, or Seneca View SNF at Schuyler Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

You may express condolences or leave a memory of Ida in her obituary, online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -