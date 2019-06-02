|
|
Ingrid Bystrom
Penn Yan, NY - Ingrid F. Bystrom, 95, formally of Elmira, NY passed away at home in Penn Yan, NY on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Ingrid on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 179 Main St., Penn Yan, NY. A private graveside interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ingrid's name to a charity of donor's choice.
To view the full obituary, please go to www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019