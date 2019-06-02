Services
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3391
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
179 Main St.
Penn Yan, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingrid Bystrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingrid Bystrom


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ingrid Bystrom Obituary
Ingrid Bystrom

Penn Yan, NY - Ingrid F. Bystrom, 95, formally of Elmira, NY passed away at home in Penn Yan, NY on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Ingrid on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 179 Main St., Penn Yan, NY. A private graveside interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ingrid's name to a charity of donor's choice.

To view the full obituary, please go to www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now