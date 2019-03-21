|
Ira Heyward Sr.
Elmira - Ira Heyward Sr. was born on December 7, 1938 in Charleston S.C. and departed this life on March 17, 2019. He was raised in S.C. until the age of ten. He then moved to Elmira in 1948 to live with his mother. He attended school at St Peter and Paul and then Elmira Free Academy until enlisting in the army in 1956. He was discharged in 1958 and very shortly after began what would become 40 years as an employee of Corning Glass Inc. He enjoyed everything he could learn there and moved through numerous locations in the company before retiring in 2000. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 52 years, Julia, sons Ira Heyward Jr. and Leander Heyward and Leander's wife Elizabeth, daughters Chelsea and Christa Heyward, grandchildren Brittney Mucci, Morgan and Grayson Heyward, Richard Heyward, Nykiah Martin and Milo Heyward. He was predeceased by his mother Rosena Heyward and brothers Julius Heyward, Sam III and Isiah Evans. He is survived by his brothers Johnny, Mason, Burgess and Woodrow Heyward, Victoria Ketchen, his sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Apart from his Corning employment Ira was a well-known local musician, an original member of the Upsetters with whom he played for many years. Over the years he also played with many other musicians in and outside of the local area. In recent years he shared his love of music and people with various organizations and services in the community: Woodbrook, Appleridge, The Chemung County Nursing facility and the Savage Club of Ithaca being among them. He also received recognition as a senior volunteer. He became a Notre Dame high school "dad" beginning in 1974 and worked to promote the interests of the school until just before his death. He will be remembered by many as a person for whom strangers never remained so for long. Family and friends are invited to visit Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church St., Elmira on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Fraternal memorial services will be held from 1 to 2 pm. His funeral Mass will begin at 2 pm. All are invited to join the family for a celebration of Ira's life after the funeral in Welliver Hall at Grace Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Notre Dame HS, The Glove House, The Ernie Davis Community Center or other charities are encouraged. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019