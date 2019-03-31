Services
Ira Heyward Sr.


Ira Heyward Sr. Obituary
Ira Heyward, Sr.

CARD of THANKS - The family of Ira Heyward Sr. wishes to express our profound and sincere gratitude to the many people who gave us so much support and showed us so much kindness and love through his time of illness and passing. You know who you are and we wish we could thank each one of you individually. We especially want to acknowledge Dr. Robert Mauri and Stephanie Busch, PA, Dr. Bruno Mazza, CareFirst and our constant companion on Ira's last journey, John Manfredi. We are so thankful to each and every one of you.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
