Irene Augustine



Elmira - Age 76, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Irene was born on January 13, 1944 in Elmira, daughter of the late Ira and Delia (Clark) Hess. Irene was also predeceased by her husband, Stanley "Bud" Augustine Jr., brother, Charles Hess, father and mother in law, Dorthy and Stanley Augustine and their family dog, Buck. Irene worked for Remington Rand, Rose Kimbell and Baxter and Winn for many years in Elmira. She is survived by her son, Ric (Diane) Augustine; daughters, Suann (Joseph) Bellinger and Michelle (Edward Ward) Augustine; grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Andrus, Nicole (Jeffrey) Bellinger, Emily Augustine, Matthew (Elyse) Bellinger, Bradley (Taylor) Bellinger, Kassandra (Tyler) Thompson, Dominique Washington, Jaida Washington, Mauriana Coleman and Tatyana Coleman; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Catherine (Marty II) Jones of Lansing, NY, Edith (Robert) Sofia of Bellevue, CO, Marjorie Dean of NC and MaryAnne (Chuck VanHorn) Guiliano of Villages, FL; many nieces and nephews. Irene was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly. In retirement she and her husband, Bud refurbished Kiddies Landing on Cayuga Lake with the help of family and friends so they could enjoy many years on the lake. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store