Irene L. Belin
Horseheads - Age 91, went home to be with her Lord on Tues. Dec. 3, 2019. Born on Sept. 22, 1928 in Corning, to the late, Norman & Florence Ray Brooks. Irene graduated from Towanda High School in 1946. She was employed at Artistic Card Co. and then went on to raise a family. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Sally (David) MacNeal, Elmira, Linda (William) Vallet, Watkins Glen, and Melissa Belin, Elmira; six grandchildren, Megan (Chad) Vaughn, Ryan MacNeal, Amanda (Andrew) von Rathonyi, Caleigh, Brianna, and R.J. Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brady, Wyatt, and Tateum; sister-in-law, Nancy Brooks; several nieces and nephews; and a longtime friend, Mary Jane Cease. Irene was a member of the Pennsylvania Ave United Methodist Church and in earlier years, she enjoyed crafts, sewing, macramé, crocheting, reading, playing cards, bowling and spending time with her beloved family. In addition to her parents, Irene is predeceased by her son, William E. Belin; brothers, Raymond and Norman; sisters, Grace, Pauline, and Martha. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Fri. Dec. 20, 2019 between the hours of 11-12 (noon). Funeral services will follow at 12:15 p.m. with her son-in-law, Pastor Bill Vallet officiating. Graveside services will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials CCNF Resident Memorial Fund, 103 Washington St. Elmira, NY 14901. Special thanks to the 2nd floor nursing staff for the wonderful care provided to Irene during her stay with you.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15, 2019